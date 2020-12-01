Ball to hold FY’22 budget hearing

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball will hold his first Resident’s Budget Hearing for the fiscal 2022 budget cycle on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. This year’s budget hearing will be held virtually and can be watched live from https://cc.howardcountymd.gov/Online-Tools/Watch-Us; the hearing will be listed under Upcoming Events.

“This year has been unprecedented in many ways, and our upcoming budget season will be no exception. The ongoing pandemic has caused serious economic consequences and challenges for our fiscal outlook,” said Ball. “Especially now, we want to hear from our residents. This is a wonderful opportunity to make your voice heard, share your concerns, and provide input on priorities for the upcoming fiscal year.”

Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 25, residents will be able to sign-up online to speak at the hearing by going to www.howardcountymd.gov/budgettestimony . Speakers who have a document or record they wish to submit with their testimony are asked to email the file to budgettestimony@howardcountymd.gov , with “BUDGET TESTIMONY” in the subject line.

With questions contact the Budget Office at 410-313-2077 or use Relay at 7-1-1, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.