Howard County Executive Calvin Ball will premiere the Howard County 2020 State of the County speech virtually on Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. Following the theme “We Rise Together,” Ball will address Howard County’s COVID-19 response and recovery efforts as well as progress on other critical issues.

The pre-recorded speech will begin streaming at 6 p.m. on the Ball’s Facebook page @HoCoGovExec, the Howard County Government Facebook page @HoCoGov and on cable channels 44 (Verizon) and 99 (Comcast).