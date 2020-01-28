Ball testifies in support of House Bill 1: Built to Learn Act of 2020

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball joined county and city leaders from across Maryland to testify in front of the Maryland General Assembly’s Appropriations Committee in support of House Bill (HB) 1: Built to Learn Act of 2020. HB1 would provide $2.2 billion in funds to build and renovate schools across the state. The plan will be funded in part by Maryland Stadium Authority bonds and dollars from the state’s casinos.

“We need to make sure we create the best teaching and learning environment for our students and educators, and this isn’t just money ― it’s an investment,” said Ball. “We’re looking at $2.2 billion statewide, if we all come together we can make sure every jurisdiction is taken care of. As much as there’s a need in Howard County there’s a need in each of Maryland’s counties and Baltimore City.”