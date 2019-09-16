Ball speaks on school redistricting

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball has released the following statement on Howard County Public School System Superintendent Michael Martirano’s proposed school redistricting plan:

“I am appreciative of Superintendent Michael Martirano’s intent to address the pressing issue of school overcrowding and I am confident that through respectful dialogue and a transparent, inclusive process, a plan will be produced that values the importance of socioeconomic diversity while keeping communities together, to the extent possible. We need thoughtful, comprehensive redistricting that will help foster the best teaching and learning environment for our children and educators.

“I recognize this is a sensitive matter that may impact families in many different ways and it’s important that all residents have a chance to lend their voices to this important conversation and speak directly to the Board of Education as they continue with their deliberations.

“The Board of Education will be holding three public hearings so that they may hear from the public. All public hearings will be held at the Department of Education (10910 Clarksville Pike, Ellicott City) with satellite rooms available for overflow. Pre-registration is required and may be done by phone (410-313-7346, 1584, or 7194) or in person. Please note that there will be no online pre-registration and no registration will be permitted on site at the hearing. If you have not done so already, please mark your calendars and plan to testify at the appropriate public hearing:

Public Hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.

Region I (Only families currently zoned for Centennial, Howard, Mt. Hebron and Oakland Mills high schools, and feeders)

Public Hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.

Region II (Only families currently zoned for at Atholton, Hammond, Long Reach and Wilde Lake, and feeders)

Pre-registration open Sept. 3, 8 a.m.–Sept. 23, 4 p.m.

Public Hearing, Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.

Region III (only families currently zoned for at Glenelg, Marriotts Ridge, Reservoir and River Hill, and feeders)

Pre-registration open Sept. 5, 8 a.m.–Sept. 25, 4 p.m.

Testimony can also be provided by emailing redistricting@hcpss.org. More information is available at www.hcpss.org/school-planning/boundary-review/public-hearings

“As any decisions regarding redistricting are solely within the purview of the Board of Education, neither I nor any other elected official who is not on the Board of Education has an opportunity to vote on Dr. Martirano’s school redistricting plan. Given its overall impact on our county, and as a father with two daughters in our public schools, please know I will continue to closely monitor the process.”