Ball Seeks Input on Transportation Funding Priorities

Howard County has announced the beginning of the public input process as the county prepares to submit its annual Priority Letter to the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT). The letter will recommend Howard County’s prioritized transportation projects for MDOT’s fiscal 2020-25 Consolidated Transportation Program.

The Howard County Office of Transportation will host a public information and input meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 29, from 7 to 9 p.m., in the Columbia/Ellicott Room of the George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Drive, in Ellicott City. The letter is due to MDOT in April, and is a result of review and input by county staff from several departments, elected and appointed officials.