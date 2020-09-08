Ball seeks input on General Plan

County Executive Calvin Ball is inviting the Howard County community to share ideas for the next General Plan Update, HoCo By Design. Ball also pre-filed selections for the Planning Advisory Committee, which will need to be approved by the Howard County Council.

Committee members include community leaders, service providers, industry groups and the general public, and serve as a sounding board to the consultant about the community’s needs and desires in the development of the General Plan. In addition, the Planning Advisory Committee members will assist in developing and identifying themes and reviewing data and recommendations that will be presented in the plan and will serve as ambassadors for the process.

The Planning Advisory Committee is appointed by the county executive and confirmed by the Howard County Council. To view a complete list of community stakeholders and residents selected, visit https://www.howardcountymd.gov/LinkClick.aspx?fileticket=QjgzavgTjDw%3d&portalid=0×tamp=1598539606406