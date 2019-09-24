Ball seeks applicants for Historic Preservation Commission

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball is currently seeking applicants interested in serving on the Historic Preservation Commission. The deadline to apply is Thursday, Oct. 17.

Currently comprised of five members, the Commission’s responsibilities include serving in an advisory and quasi-judicial role as it pertains to the local historic districts and all historic resources within Howard County in order to safeguard the heritage of the County. Commission functions include the following.

● The review and approval of all applications for Certificates of Approval and historic property tax credits,

● Providing advisory comments for projects involving site development plans, demolitions or subdivisions impacting historic resources, and

● Providing recommendations to other Boards and Commissions, County Government Departments and Howard County Council on plans, projects and additional historic designations.

To be eligible for consideration, candidates must be a Howard County resident and have knowledge or professional training in such fields as architecture, archeology, carpentry, history, preservation, structural engineering, urban design or related disciplines, and knowledge of and demonstrated an interest in the preservation of historic and architectural areas of the county. The Commission shall include at least one resident or property owner from each multiple site district in the County.

In addition, candidates must be able to review all applications and agendas in advance of the meetings and attend the Commission’s meetings which are held on the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Drive in Ellicott City. Candidates must also be able to review meeting minutes prior to the meeting and review Minor Alteration applications posted on the Commission’s website throughout each month.

Applicants should send a resume and brief letter explaining why they want to serve on the Commission to Kimberly Pruim either by email to kpruim@howardcountymd.gov or by mail to:

Howard County Government,

Office of the County Executive,

Attn: Kimberly Pruim,

3430 Court House Drive,

Ellicott City, MD 21043.

For more information, visit www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Planning-and-Zoning/Conservation-and-Preservation/Historic or call 410-313-2350.