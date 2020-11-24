Ball reports nearly $6M in CARES Act funding

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced nearly $6 million in CARES Act funding will be allocated to the Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) to offset COVID-19 related expenditures for virtual instruction and lay the groundwork for safe and effective instruction moving forward.

The funding will support technology, meals for students, public health and safety supplies, and increased unemployment costs. Ball also announced a CARES Act spending dashboard that will track the actual and projected spending of federal funding as the Dec. 30 federal deadline approaches.

Schools Funding

HCPSS has already incurred approximately $22.6 million in costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The $5.9 million in funding will support HCPSS in four areas:

$2.8 million for technology to support both teachers and students;

$2.5 million for public health and safety items for students, staff and facilities;

$400,000 to provide meals for students; and

$200,000 to cover increased unemployment costs.

CARES Act Dashboard

In the interest of transparency, Howard County is launching a dashboard at www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/COVID-19-Coronavirus-Countywide-Updates/CARES-Act-Spending-Dashboard to track spending of its allocated CARES Act funding. This dashboard will track the County’s actual and projected spending as the Dec. 30 federal deadline for expending all funds approaches.