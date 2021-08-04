Home Coronavirus Ball reopens Howard County government buildings to public

Ball reopens Howard County government buildings to public

By
The Business Monthly
-
90

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced August 2 that Howard County Government buildings have fully reopened to the public. Face coverings should be worn by anyone who is not vaccinated, and six-foot physical distancing is still encouraged. All employees and visitors should feel comfortable wearing a mask regardless of their vaccination status. Some County buildings and facilities, such as the 50+ Centers or Detention Center, may have stronger requirements for employees and visitors based on their specific use.

The County has also implemented a new visitor management system to keep non-public areas more secure for employees. Visitors will be required to sign in, obtain a badge and if visiting a non-public area have an escort to their meeting.

Howard County will continue to adapt safety guidelines as needed based on local and Statewide metrics, the Center for Disease Control guidance and any local or state mandates.

From County Executive Calvin Ball:

Advertisement

“While we have made great strides in combating COVID-19, we are still taking all necessary precautions to keep our employees and public safe. Our County employees have worked hard to make our buildings safe and accessible to our residents and businesses who need to access services in person. Again, I implore anyone who has not already gotten vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.”

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR