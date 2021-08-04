Ball reopens Howard County government buildings to public

Howard County will continue to adapt safety guidelines as needed based on local and Statewide metrics, the Center for Disease Control guidance and any local or state mandates.
From County Executive Calvin Ball:
“While we have made great strides in combating COVID-19, we are still taking all necessary precautions to keep our employees and public safe. Our County employees have worked hard to make our buildings safe and accessible to our residents and businesses who need to access services in person. Again, I implore anyone who has not already gotten vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.”
