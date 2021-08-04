Ball reopens Howard County government buildings to public

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced August 2 that Howard County Government buildings have fully reopened to the public. Face coverings should be worn by anyone who is not vaccinated, and six-foot physical distancing is still encouraged. All employees and visitors should feel comfortable wearing a mask regardless of their vaccination status. Some County buildings and facilities, such as the 50+ Centers or Detention Center, may have stronger requirements for employees and visitors based on their specific use.

The County has also implemented a new visitor management system to keep non-public areas more secure for employees. Visitors will be required to sign in, obtain a badge and if visiting a non-public area have an escort to their meeting.