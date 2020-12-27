Ball launches ‘StayCOVIDSafe’ campaign

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball launched the “StayCOVIDSafe” campaign to amplify public health messaging during the holidays and winter months. The campaign launch corresponds with a revamped website, staycovidsafe.howardcountymd.gov, and updated COVID-19 data dashboard to make it easier for residents and businesses to find information surrounding the county response, support and resources.

Additionally, Ball recognized Kathleen Koch and Leila Mahlin for their work with Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) supporting Howard County residents throughout the year. Koch was presented the inaugural Emergency Management Volunteer of the Year award.

“We recognize that there is COVID-19 fatigue as the reminders to wear a mask, stay six feet apart and wash our hands are becoming background noise to many,” said Ball. “I’m launching our new StayCOVIDSafe campaign to communicate clearly and ensure that our residents understand the increased risks during this spike in cases and have access to the tools to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”

The campaign that consists of: