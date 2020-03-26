Ball to host Virtual Town Hall March 26

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball is hosting a Virtual Town Hall on Thursday, March 26 at 6:30 pm to answer questions and concerns from Howard County residents about coronavirus and the local response, the census, and upcoming elections. The event will also be live-streamed online.

Residents can call in at 855-756-7520 ext. 57556# or pre-register online and receive a phone call to join the virtual town hall.

Panelists joining Ball are: