Ball to host Virtual Town Hall March 26

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball is hosting a Virtual Town Hall on Thursday, March 26 at 6:30 pm to answer questions and concerns from Howard County residents about coronavirus and the local response, the census, and upcoming elections. The event will also be live-streamed online.
Residents can call in at 855-756-7520 ext. 57556# or pre-register online and receive a phone call to join the virtual town hall.
Panelists joining Ball are:
- William Anuszewski – Acting Fire Chief, Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services
- Raul Delerme – Director, Howard County Department of Recreation and Parks
- Mike Hinson – Deputy Director, Office of Emergency Management
- Dr. Michael Martirano – Superintendent, Howard County School System
- Lisa Myers – Police Chief, Howard County Police Department
- Dr. Maura Rossman – Health Officer Howard County Health Department
- Jackie Scott – Director, Department of Community Resources and Services
- Sameer Sidh, Chief of Staff, Office of the County Executive
- Larry Twele – CEO, Howard County Economic Development Authority