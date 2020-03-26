Home Community Ball to host Virtual Town Hall March 26

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball is hosting a Virtual Town Hall on Thursday, March 26 at 6:30 pm to answer questions and concerns from Howard County residents about coronavirus and the local response, the census, and upcoming elections. The event will also be live-streamed online.

Residents can call in at 855-756-7520 ext. 57556# or pre-register online and receive a phone call to join the virtual town hall.

Panelists joining Ball are:

  • William Anuszewski – Acting Fire Chief, Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services
  • Raul Delerme – Director, Howard County Department of Recreation and Parks
  • Mike Hinson – Deputy Director, Office of Emergency Management
  • Dr. Michael Martirano – Superintendent, Howard County School System
  • Lisa Myers – Police Chief, Howard County Police Department
  • Dr. Maura Rossman – Health Officer Howard County Health Department
  • Jackie Scott – Director, Department of Community Resources and Services
  • Sameer Sidh, Chief of Staff, Office of the County Executive
  • Larry Twele – CEO, Howard County Economic Development Authority

