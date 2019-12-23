Ball hands out holiday bucks in OEC

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and Howard County Tourism are offering an extra incentive to shop in Old Ellicott City (OEC) this holiday season, bringing back the OEC Holiday Bucks program for the second year. The program is also in partnership with Patapsco Heritage Greenway, Maryland Heritage Areas Authority, Howard County Economic Development Authority and Ellicott City Partnership.

“The businesses and residents of Ellicott City have shown incredible resilience and continue to thrive. We’ve seen nearly 30 businesses open or reopen on Main Street just this year,” said Ball. “With the Holiday Bucks program, we’re inviting you to visit your old favorites, come see what’s new in Old Ellicott City this holiday season and be an engaged part of this community.”

The program will provide 1,500 $10 vouchers redeemable at participating restaurants, shops and service providers within the Old Ellicott City historic district. The vouchers must be applied toward a purchase of $20 or more and are valid until Dec. 31 while supplies last.

The Holiday Bucks will coincide with Ellicott City partnership’s “Shop Local, Shop Late” event also taking place on December 19, 2019. Participating stores in Old Ellicott City will be open late that evening. For more information, visit www.visithowardcounty.com/see-what-new-in-old-ellicott-city or call at 410-313-1900.