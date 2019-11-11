Ball Establishes LGBTQ+ Work Group

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball signed an Executive Order to create a LGBTQ+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer+) Work Group to promote the shared community values of diversity and civility. The Work Group will work with county agencies, non-profit organizations and other community groups to facilitate an environment of inclusion, communication, understanding, and respect throughout Howard County.

The new LGBTQ+ Work Group is charged with the following:

• Conduct quarterly meetings, open to the public, which will include the members of the Work Group, the Administrator of the Office of Human Rights and designated staff

• Organize a series of events and facilitated discussions, in partnership with community and non-profit organizations, to provide opportunities to share concerns, promote mutual understanding and foster stronger relationships to encourage a more inclusive community. This may include things like focus groups, facilitated dialogues, summits and additional outreach efforts

• Advise the County Executive on best practices and strategies to further protect and promote the LGBTQ+ community

• Work with Howard County Government employees to identify best practices to affirm members of the LGBTQ+ community

• Ensure that all meeting minutes are made available to the public on the Office of Human Rights website

• Submit a yearly report to the County Executive by November 1st each year about the work of the Work Group, in addition to current and emerging issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community

The Work Group will include:

• Two representatives from PFLAG Columbia/Howard County

• One representative from HopeWorks

• One representative from the Howard County Human Rights Commission (HRC)

• At least two student representatives

• At least five representatives from the Howard County community (employee and/or resident)

In addition, Office of Human Rights Administrator Yolanda Sonnier will provide leadership, oversight, staffing and logistical support. Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Janssen Evelyn will serve as Ball’s liaison for the group.