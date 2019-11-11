Home Uncategorized Ball Establishes LGBTQ+ Work Group

Ball Establishes LGBTQ+ Work Group

By
The Business Monthly
-
117
0

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball signed an Executive Order to create a LGBTQ+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer+) Work Group to promote the shared community values of diversity and civility. The Work Group will work with county agencies, non-profit organizations and other community groups to facilitate an environment of inclusion, communication, understanding, and respect throughout Howard County.

The new LGBTQ+ Work Group is charged with the following:
• Conduct quarterly meetings, open to the public, which will include the members of the Work Group, the Administrator of the Office of Human Rights and designated staff
• Organize a series of events and facilitated discussions, in partnership with community and non-profit organizations, to provide opportunities to share concerns, promote mutual understanding and foster stronger relationships to encourage a more inclusive community. This may include things like focus groups, facilitated dialogues, summits and additional outreach efforts
• Advise the County Executive on best practices and strategies to further protect and promote the LGBTQ+ community
• Work with Howard County Government employees to identify best practices to affirm members of the LGBTQ+ community
• Ensure that all meeting minutes are made available to the public on the Office of Human Rights website
• Submit a yearly report to the County Executive by November 1st each year about the work of the Work Group, in addition to current and emerging issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community

The Work Group will include:
• Two representatives from PFLAG Columbia/Howard County
• One representative from HopeWorks
• One representative from the Howard County Human Rights Commission (HRC)
• At least two student representatives
• At least five representatives from the Howard County community (employee and/or resident)

In addition, Office of Human Rights Administrator Yolanda Sonnier will provide leadership, oversight, staffing and logistical support. Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Janssen Evelyn will serve as Ball’s liaison for the group.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here