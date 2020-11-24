Ball delivers Korean business grants 

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball was joined by Maryland’s First Lady Yumi Hogan to visit Korean businesses in Howard County and deliver $22,500 in HoCo RISE Business Grants. Ball and Hogan visited nine businesses along Baltimore National Pike in Ellicott City, meeting with owners and awarding each a $2,500 grant.

“Diversity is a hallmark of Howard County, and our Korean-American community serves a vital role in contributing to the cultural vibrancy that makes our County one of the most attractive locations to live, work and play in the country,” said Ball. “Howard County is home to more than 12,000 Korean-Americans, and many live or operate businesses in Ellicott City. It was a joy to deliver these much-needed business grants alongside the First Lady, who was a resident of Howard County and continues to serve here.”

The pair presented checks and met with owners from:

Daall House Inc (Kim Bob Na Ra)

IKKYU

IS Manna Inc

K Pocha Inc

WIBS LIC ( ShinChon Garden)

HKGDJ Inc. ( Mannarang )

Hanjoongkwan

Uma Uma Inc

Tous Les Jours Bakery & Café LLC

To date, County Executive Ball has allocated $5.7 million HoCo RISE Business Grants to:

249 child care providers

202 retail businesses

146 restaurants

45 farms

21 hotels, and

Three performing art venues

Recently, Ball announced a second round of business grants for these same sectors and additional funding through Maryland’s Restaurant Relief Fund for restaurants. Businesses that received a grant in the first round, are eligible to receive one this second round. Businesses that did not receive a grant in the first round may apply at www.hceda.org/c19grants. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m., Nov. 29.