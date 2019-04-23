Ball announces Phase 2 of Ellicott City Flood Plan

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball has announced Phase 2 of his Ellicott City Safe and Sound Plan. This phase will include public input on five potential flood mitigation options before a final decision is made in May. Each of the proposed plans would prioritize public safety and, based on the model runs, keep more water off Main Street than the previous 5-year plan.

State funds will also help the progress being made in Ellicott City. The county will receive $700,000 from the State Department of Housing and Community Development for stabilization, clean-up and façade projects, as well as $3.5 million in cost savings through the state allowing Howard County to purchase the land for the new Waterloo Fire Station for only $1.

EC Safe and Sound Phase 2 includes the following.

Five Flood Mitigation Plans will keep more water off the street in the event of a future flood. The County Executive will hear public input on the plans and choose a final option in May.

Building Acquisitions and Action will demolish some structures for safety, while renovating and restoring others. All of the flood mitigation options call for demolishing at least four of the buildings in order to complete a much-needed capital project to construct culverts under Maryland Avenue, while one option calls for the demolition of a total of six buildings. Any buildings that do remain will need to have some, partial demolition or modification to remove any portions that constrict the stream.

Public Access Points will be marked with official signage to help residents and visitors find high ground during an emergency.

Capital Projects Tracker is an online tool that will allow residents to follow the progress of every mitigation project and the status of building demolition.

The Ellicott City Master Plan was halted after the 2018 flood but will be restarted to ensure the long-term future of Ellicott City.

Ball announced Phase 1 of the plan in December. That phase featured four critical components: ensuring public safety, supporting business and property owners, keeping Ellicott City’s historic charm, and developing an inclusive, community-driven process.

A public meeting has been scheduled for May 2 in the Howard High School cafeteria, 8700 Old Annapolis Road, Ellicott City, at 7 p.m. to provide an opportunity for community input on the plan’s second phase. During this meeting Ball, with representatives from county departments, will discuss the initiatives included in Phase 2 of the plan and will be ready to address public questions and concerns.

Public comments can also be submitted via email to ecsafeandsound@howardcountymd.gov or online at www.ECSafeandSound.org.