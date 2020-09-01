Ball announces $1M in grants for nonprofits

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced $1 million for innovation and operational grants for Howard County nonprofits. The Rise to the Challenge grants, which are funded through the CARES Act, will begin accepting applications Sept. 1 through Sept. 15. Grantees can apply for grant amounts ranging from $10,000 and up.

Ball launched the Innovation Fund in 2019 and provided $235,000 in grants to organizations in Howard County with unique and original projects.

For more information, visit www.howardcountymd.gov/Branches/County-Executive/Rise-To-The-Challenge.