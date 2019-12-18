Bain 50+ Center begins renovation

The renovation of the Bain 50+ Center at 5470 Ruth Keeton Way, in Columbia, is underway.

The original center was built in 1981, with an expansion in 2004. In looking at its high utilization and facility age, this project will address improvements to the facility’s infrastructure. The project will include the renovation of the multipurpose and meeting spaces, classrooms, lounge, game rooms, offices and existing bathrooms, and the addition of two new ADA accessible bathrooms and a state-of-the-art fitness and exercise room. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed by late July 2020.

“These renovations will enable us to expand the wide variety of services Bain provides to our older adult population,” said Jackie Scott, director of the Department of Community Resources and Services. “Once complete, they will also enhance our ability to service residents across the lifespan, through intergenerational activities that bring the community together.”

While the project is not expected to impact the flow of traffic in the area, signs will be posted to alert residents of the project. In addition, the county’s Department of Community Resources and Services intends to keep the center open during the project with modified programming.

For questions or concerns about Capital Project C-0335, call 410-313-3440 or email publicworks@howardcountymd.gov.