Awarded government contracts

Sustainable Design Consortium Inc., Baltimore, MD and four others won a $25,000,000 contract to provide all parts, labor, tools, equipment, materials, transportation and supervision to the 419th Contracting Support Brigade. http://www.sdc-ae.com/contact/

AECOM Management Services Inc., Germantown, MD, won a $27,488,581 contract for operations, maintenance, engineering and management services from the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division. https://aecom.com/small-businesssupplier-diversity/

AAI Corp., Hunt Valley, MD, won a $16,258,620 contract to support the Navy electronic consolidated automated support system from the Naval Supply Systems Command, Weapon Systems Support. A division of https://www.textronsystems.com/services-support/suppliers

Lockheed Martin, Mission Systems and Training, Baltimore, MD, won a $13,034,943 contract to provide engineering and management services for Littoral Combat Ship -19 Post Shakedown Availability from the Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair. https://www.lockheedmartin.com/en-us/suppliers.html

Amentum, Germantown, MD, won a $12,000,000 contract to support maintenance, supply and transportation at Mannheim and Dulmen, Germany from U.S. Army Contracting Command. https://www.amentum.com/doing-business-with-us/

Thales Defense & Security Inc., Clarksburg, MD, won a $19,317,824 contract for airborne low frequency sonar spare parts from the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation. https://www.thalesdsi.com/contact/

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Baltimore, MD, won a $147,639,775 contract modification the procurement of MK 41 Vertical Launching System (VLS) vertical launcher module electronic components from the Naval Sea Systems Command. https://www.lockheedmartin.com/en-us/suppliers.html

Avian LLC, Lexington Park, MD, won a $13,342,932 contract modification to provide support for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division’s Integrated System Evaluation Experimentation and Test Department from the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. https://avian.com/press-room/contact-us

Clark Construction Group LLC, Bethesda, MD, won a $78,211,055 contract modification for the construction of the VC-25B hangar complex at Joint Base Andrews, MD from the Naval Facilities Engineering Command. https://www.clarkconstruction.com/subcontractors

Leidos Inc., Gaithersburg, MD, won a $100,752,878 contract modification to provide enterprise-wide information management/information technology services in support of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ customers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. https://www.leidos.com/suppliers

Sodexo Management Inc., Gaithersburg, MD and nine others won $586,000,000 in contract modifications in support of the presidential national emergency declaration concerning the novel coronavirus disease from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. https://us.sodexo.com/about-us/supplier-diversity.html

Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Greenbelt, MD, won a $21,277,000 task order for the design-build repair of applied instructional building at Naval Air Station Oceana, Dam Neck Annex. from the Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic. https://www.whiting-turner.com/diversity-inclusion/trade-partners-and-suppliers/

EA Engineering, Science, and Technology Inc., Hunt Valley, MD and three others won a $38,500,000 for environmental remediation services from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. http://www.eaest.com/doing_business_with_ea.php

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services Inc., Rockville, MD; Coherent Technical Services Inc., Lexington Park, MD; and J.F. Taylor Inc., Lexington Park, MD, along with 25 others won a $7,143,500,000 contract in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division from the Naval Warfare Center. https://www.baesystems.com/en-us/our-company/bae-systems-inc/us-suppliers/us-supplier-diversity https://www.goctsi.com/contact-us https://www.jfti.com/CONTACT-US

