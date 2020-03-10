Awarded Government Contracts – March 2020

The following information is regarding awarded contracts can be used to develop prime contractor, subcontractor and teaming partner relationships on these and other opportunities. The website for each awardee is also provided, if available. For more information, contact TargetGov: 410-579-1346 x 325

John C. Grimberg Co., Inc., Rockville, MD is being awarded a $20,987,000 contract for the renovation of Building 8 at Marine Corps Barracks, Washington by the Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Washington, District of Columbia. https://www.grimberg.com/Subcontractors/

Federal Resources Supply Co., Stevensville, MD is sharing a $4,000,000,000 contract with other companies for special operational equipment by the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. https://www.federalresources.com/vendors/

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory LLC, Laurel, MD has been awarded a $16,769,744 contract for deep space advanced radar concept technology demonstration the Space and Missile System Center Directorate, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado Springs, Colorado. https://ep.jhu.edu/

AAI Corp., Hunt Valley, MD has been awarded a $15,558,008 contract FA4890-19-C-0002 for provide force-protection efforts at airfields located within the Air Force Central Command’s area of responsibility by the Headquarters Air Combat Command, Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. https://www.textronsystems.com/who-we-are/supplier-info/diversity-programs

Tribalco LLC, Bethesda, MD was awarded a $8,863,183 contract to provide support and services to manage the complete life cycle of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers radio communications mission by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama. http://www.tribalco.com/

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, MD has been awarded a $262,281,057 contract for Active Electronically Scanned Array radars of Air Force F-16 aircraft by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Fighter Bomber Directorate, F-16 Division, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. https://www.northropgrumman.com/suppliers/Pages/GSDP.aspx

Radiant Geospatial Solutions, Gaithersburg, MD and six other companies were awarded a $990,000,000 contract to provide Science, Operations, Requirements, Exploitation and Engineering (DORE2) services to support DIA Directorate for Science and Technology missions by the Virginia Contracting Activity, Washington, District of Columbia. https://www.radiantsolutions.com/

Leidos Inc., Gaithersburg, MD was awarded a $33,330,855 contract for contractor logistics support services in Afghanistan in support of the Afghanistan Air Force and Special Mission Wing by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. https://www.leidos.com/suppliers

Data Computer Corp. of America, Ellicott City, MD has been awarded a $7,201,112 contract for Western Range Modernization Network by the Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado Springs, Colorado. http://www.dcca.com/

Melwood Horticultural Training Center Inc., Upper Marlboro, MD is awarded $19,007,322 quantity contract under the AbilityOne program for custodial, recycling and grounds maintenance support for federal installations located within a 100-mile radius of the National Capitol Region. https://www.melwood.org/

Machining Technologies Inc., Salisbury, MD was awarded a $92,006,676 contract for work related to the 120mm M31 Tail Fin used on 120mm mortar cartridges by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, New Jersey. http://www.machiningtech.com/

Information Systems Solutions Inc., Rockville, MD is awarded a $31,803,308 contract for technical and management support services in support of Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC Pacific) information technology operations by the NIWC Pacific, San Diego, California. https://web.mcccmd.com/IT-Infrastructure/Information-Systems-Solutions,-Inc-9931

Resource Management Concepts Inc., Lexington Park, MD is awarded a $28,116,256 contract for technical and management support services in support of Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC Pacific) information technology operations by the NIWC Pacific in San Diego, California. https://rmcweb.com/

Boston Consulting Group Federal Corp., Bethesda, MD and four other companies are awarded a $249,000,000 contract for the Navy’s System-Level Cost Analysis with Total Ownership Cost Analysis initiative by the Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia. https://www.bcg.com/en-us/capabilities/procurement/default.aspx

Schuyler Line Navigation Co. LLC, Annapolis, MD has been awarded a $7,238,365 contract to provide continued ocean liner service between Jacksonville/Blount Island, Florida and U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba by the U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. https://www.schuylerline.com/

Vane Line Bunkering Inc., Baltimore, MD has been awarded a $11,516,430 contract to provide continued transportation of bulk jet fuel and marine diesel fuel by barge for the Defense Logistics Agency-Energy in the Atlantic Region by the U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. http://www.vanebrothers.com/

AECOM Management Services Inc., Germantown, MD was awarded a $8,370,149 contract for Army prepositioned stock logistics support services in support of maintenance, supply and transportation by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. https://www.aecom.com/small-businesssupplier-diversity/