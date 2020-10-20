Awarded government contracts

The following information is regarding awarded contracts can be used to develop prime contractor, subcontractor and teaming partner relationships on these and other opportunities. The website for each awardee is also provided. For more information, contact TargetGov: 410-579-1346 x 325.

Henry M. Jackson Foundation, Bethesda, was awarded an $18,808,103 contract for medical research by U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition, Fort Detrick https://portal.hjf.org/csm

Leidos, Inc., Gaithersburg, and several other Leidos companies, have won almost $300 million in contracts from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Institutes of Health, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and other agencies. https://www.leidos.com/company/partners

RMF Engineering, Inc. Catonsville, was awarded a $1,242,035 contract by the Department of State for engineering services. https://www.rmf.com/contact/contact-us/

EA Engineering, Science and Technology Inc., Hunt Valley, was awarded an $8,025,292 contract to address groundwater contamination at Kirtland Air Force Base, NM, by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. http://eaest.com/teaming-partners//#doing-business-with-ea

Grunley Construction Co., Inc. Rockville, MD won a $75,370,000 contract from the USDA for industrial building construction to take place in College Park. https://www.grunley.com/subcontractors

Hamilton Enterprises LLC, Greenbelt, has been awarded a $21,676,458 contract for third party collections program support services in support of the Defense Health Agency by the 773rd Enterprising Sourcing Squadron/Air Force Installation Contracting Center, Joint Base San Antonio, TX. http://www.usfti.com/contact-us/

Contemporaries, Inc, Silver Spring, won contracts worth approximately $1 million from the National Institutes of Health for office administrative and temporary help services. https://contemps.com/contact-us/

Tista Science and Technology Corporation, Rockville, won a $46,689,258 contract from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for computer systems design services. https://tistatech.com/contact/

Fugro Earthdata Inc., Frederick, and one other company won the right to compete for each order of a $22,666,666 contract for basic site plan mapping, land-use/land-type classification and/or change-analysis mapping from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. https://www.fugro.com/contacts#form=suppliers

Sullivan Cove Consultants, LLC, Severna Park, won a $4,919,383 contract from the Federal Bureau of Investigation for investigation services. https://www.sullivancove.com/contact-us/

KBR Wyle Services LLC, Lexington Park, is awarded an $8,740,605 contract for technical assistance, program management, engineering, financial and logistics support by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River. https://www.kbr.com/en/contact-us

The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, Laurel, has been awarded a $49,999,000 contract for air warfare systems by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, FL. https://www.jhuapl.edu/Home/Contact

CPP Construction, Gaithersburg, was awarded a $9,627,000 contract for the McMillan backwash discharge to sewer construction project by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. https://cppconstruction.com/

