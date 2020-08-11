Awarded government contracts

The following information about awarded contracts can be used to develop prime contractor, subcontractor and teaming partner relationships on these and other opportunities. The website for each awardee is also provided. For more information, contact TargetGov: 410-579-1346 x 325.

Analysis, Computing & Engineering Solutions Inc., Columbia, is awarded a $19,062,904 contract for Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) Systems design and development from the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory. https://acesinc.net/contact-us/

Livanta, LLC, Annapolis Junction, won a $45,775,033 contract from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for management consulting services. http://www.livanta.com/contact.html

Anne Arundel Community College, Arnold; Capitol Technology University, Laurel; Cecil College, North East; Chesapeake College, Wye Mills; Community College of Baltimore County, Baltimore; Frederick Community College, Frederick; Montgomery College, Rockville; Prince George’s Community College, Largo; University of Maryland Global Campus, Adelphi, and 110 others nationwide, are awarded $147,050,000 in multiple contracts to provide educational services to the entire enlisted workforce and to establish the U.S. Naval Community College by the Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center. https://www.aacc.edu/about/administrative-offices/purchasing/ https://www.captechu.edu/about-capitol/contact-us

https://www.cecil.edu/about-us/procurement-opportunities https://www.chesapeake.edu/about/procurement

https://www.ccbcmd.edu/About-CCBC/Administrative-Offices/Administrative-Services/Finance/Information-for-Vendors-and-Purchasing.aspx

https://www.frederick.edu/working-with-fcc/purchasing-bid-board.aspx

https://info.montgomerycollege.edu/offices/procurement/index.html

https://www.pgcc.edu/community/doing-business-with-pgcc/procurement/

https://www.umgc.edu/business-partners/procurement.cfm

Williams Consulting, LLC, Baltimore, won a $555,386 contract from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for professional, scientific, and technical services. https://www.williamsconsultingllc.com/contact-us

Schuyler Line Navigation Co. (SLNC), Annapolis, is awarded a $10,420,750 contract for the transportation and/or prepositioning of cargo from the Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, VA. https://www.schuylerline.com/contact-us/

Sydantech, LLC, Bethesda, won a $520,413 contract from the Food and Nutrition Service for computer systems design services. https://www.sydantech.com/sydantech-professional-services/contact-us/

Applied Development, LLC, Baltimore, won a $198,063 contract from the Department of Veterans Affairs for administrative management and general management consulting. https://applied-dev.com///contact-us/

Consolidated Nuclear Security LLC, Frederick, won a $246,574,369 contract from the Department of Energy for facilities support services in Oak Ridge TN https://www.cns-llc.us/small-business-program-office

Science Systems and Applications, Inc., Lanham, won a $177,872,029 contract from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration for research and development. https://www.ssaihq.com/contact.html

Leidos Innovations Corporation, Gaithersburg, won a $62,088,559 contract from the Federal Aviation Administration for communications equipment manufacturing and a $41,862,781 contract from the National Science Foundation for facilities support services. https://www.leidos.com/company/partners

Development Alternatives, Inc., Bethesda, won a $17,170,830 contract from the Agency for International Development for custom computer programming services. https://www.dai.com/our-work/working-with-us

Desbuild Incorporated, Hyattsville, won a $13,305,269 contract from the Department of State for commercial and institutional building construction. https://www.desbuild.com/contact-us/

InfoZen, Inc., Bethesda, won a $12,001,941 contract from the Transportation Security Administration for computer facilities management. https://www.infozen.com/about-us/partners/

Amentum Services Inc., Germantown, is awarded a $9,209,590 contract modification for combined tactical training range systems and equipment by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division. CA. https://www.amentum.com/contact-us/

Becton, Dickinson and Co., Sparks, has been awarded a $24,281,829 contract for Veritor point-of-care COVID-19 test kit production expansion initiative to establish additional domestic manufacturing capabilities from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base. https://www.bd.com/en-us/company/trading-partners/bd-suppliers

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Baltimore, is awarded a $13,833,549 task order for repairs and improvements to the industrial wastewater treatment plant at Marine Corps Air Station, Cherry Point, NC by the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Mid-Atlantic. https://www.whiting-turner.com/subcontractors/

Patriot Construction Co., Dunkirk, is awarded a $7,173,707 contract for construction of training facilities at Marine Corps Base, Camp Lejeune, NC from the Naval Facilities Engineering Command. https://www.pat-co.com/contact

Ad HOC Research Associates, Havre de Grace, was awarded an $11,040,092 contract to support the Cyber Battle Lab, Capabilities Development Integration Division, Futures and Concept Center, Army Futures Command from the Mission and Installation Contracting Command-Fort Gordon, GA. https://www.ad-hocresearch.com/

Oceanetics Inc., Annapolis, is awarded a $11,811,782 contract for the detailed design, fabrication and installation of a waterside security barrier (WSB) system at three commercial shipyards located in San Diego Bay from the Naval Sea Systems Command. https://www.oceanetics.com/

BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services Inc., Rockville, has been awarded a $495,482,136 contract for the Instrumentation Range Support Program from the 45th Contracting Squadron, Patrick Air Force Base, FL. https://www.baesystems.com/en-us/our-company/suppliers/united-states/intelligence-and-security/technology-solutions-services-inc

AECOM Management Services Inc., Germantown, and seven others have been awarded a maximum $14,000,000,000 contract for Aircraft Maintenance Enterprise Solution — a strategic sourcing vehicle for Air Force-wide contracted aircraft maintenance from the Air Force Installation Contracting Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, TX. https://aecom.com/small-businesssupplier-diversity/

Gloria Larkin is president and CEO of TargetGov, American Express Procurement Advisor. Email glorialarkinTG@targetgov.com.