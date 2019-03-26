Awarded Contracts- March 2019

Awarded Contracts

British Aerospace Engineering Systems Technology Solutions & Services Inc., Rockville, MD, Coherent Technical Services Inc., Lexington Park, MD, J.F. Taylor Inc., Lexington Park, MD, KBRwyle Technology Solutions LLC, Columbia, MD, and three other companies were awarded a contract totaling $235,005,530 to provide for Air Traffic Control and Landing Systems Operations Onboard Ship and Shore support services for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division.

Johns Hopkins University, Applied Physics Laboratory, Laurel, MD has been awarded a $9,763,000 contract to provide assessments and alternatives of offensive capabilities within the domains of air, land, sea, space and cyberspace, missions and warfare areas for the Washington Headquarters Services.

Vane Line Bunkering Inc., Baltimore, MD has been awarded contract of $16,952,486 to provide continued transportation of bulk jet fuel and marine diesel fuel by barge for the Defense Logistics Agency-Energy in the U.S. Atlantic Region for the U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition.

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services Inc., Rockville, MD was awarded a $90,503,763 contract for up to 1,008,710 man-hours of operational systems customization and engineering and technical services of mobile deployable command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems products for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division.

QED Systems LLC, Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD was awarded a $9,688,969 contract for program management, engineering, logistics, business, administrative, operations, and security services for the U.S. Army Contracting Command.

Smartronix Inc., Hollywood, MD was awarded $21,274,633 contract to provide development, planning, execution, monitoring, and life cycle services for information technology/cybersecurity in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Information Technology and Cyber Security Department for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division.

Precise Systems, Inc., Lexington Park, MD was awarded $16,182,934 contract for software application contractor support services for new and existing acquisition tools in support of the Naval Air Systems Command for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland.

Federal Resources Supply Co., Stevensville, MD and five other companies were awarded a $90,000,000 contract for fire and emergency services equipment for the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support.

AAI Corp., Hunt Valley, MD has been awarded a $15,225,404 contract for force-protection efforts at airfields located within the U.S. Air Force Central Command’s area of responsibility from the Headquarters Air Combat Command, Acquisition Management and Integration Center.

AECOM Management Services Inc., Germantown, MD has been awarded a $15,220,522 contract to provide program support for Air Combat Command’s Unmanned Aircraft System Operations Center Support for the Headquarters Air Combat Command.

Federal Resources Supply Co., Stevensville, MD and five other companies were awarded a $4,000,000,000 contract for special operations equipment for the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support.

Tribalco LLC, Bethesda, MD was awarded a $12,043,813 contract for radio systems and services for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.