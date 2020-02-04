Awarded Contracts – February 2020

The following information is regarding awarded contracts can be used to develop prime contractor, subcontractor and teaming partner relationships on these and other opportunities. The website for each awardee is also provided, if available. For more information, contact TargetGov: 410-579-1346 x 325

International Business Machines, Bethesda, MD was awarded a $145,808,087 contract for the full range of services and solutions necessary to support and maintain the Army’s General Fund Enterprise Business System by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. https://www.ibm.com/procurement/supplierDiversity.wss

Fairwinds Technologies LLC, Annapolis, MD, Telecommunication Systems Inc., Annapolis, MD, Tribalco LLC, Bethesda, MD, Ultisat Inc., Gaithersburg, MD and 18 other companies will compete for each task order of the $5,100,000,000 contract for the Global Tactical Advanced Communication Systems and services by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. http://www.fairwindstechnologies.com/ http://www.tribalco.com/ https://www.speedcastgov.com/

Ace Electronics Defense Systems LLC, Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD was awarded a $64,405,123 contract for the production and delivery of manufacturing kits, spare parts and first article testing for the hardware component refresh of the Tactical Tomahawk Weapons Control by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, California. https://www.aceelectronics.com/

AECOM Management Services Inc., Germantown, MD was awarded a $101,000,536 contract for Enhanced Army Global Logistics Enterprise Army Prepositioned Stocks-5 supply and transportation logistics support services by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. https://www.aecom.com/small-businesssupplier-diversity/

Trinity Technology Partners Inc., Greenbelt, MD was awarded a $21,476,541 contract to provide technical support services to the Defense Intelligence Agency the Virginia Contracting Activity, Washington, District of Columbia. http://www.trinitytp.com/

Leidos Inc., Gaithersburg, MD was awarded a $24,942,019 contract for information technology services supporting the Air Force National Capital Region by the Air Force District of Washington Contracting Directorate, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. https://www.leidos.com/suppliers

Northrup Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, MD was awarded a $19,001,900 contract to increase the ceiling and level of effort engineering services to provide continuous support of two AN/SLQ-32(V)Y Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program Block 3 System Low Rate Initial Production units by the Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia. https://www.northropgrumman.com/suppliers/Pages/GSDP.aspx

Boston Consulting Group, Bethesda, MD was awarded a $18,207,252 contract to provide support to Naval Supply Systems Cost Transparency and Optimization 2.0, including monitoring and providing tasks that will focus on driving greater visibility and performance on specific supply chain segments by the Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia. https://www.bcg.com/en-us/capabilities/procurement/default.aspx

Lockheed Martin Corp., Baltimore, MD was awarded a $1,955,776,266 contract for the detail design and construction of four Multi Mission Surface Combatant ships by the Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia. https://www.lockheedmartin.com/en-us/suppliers/information.html

Cellphire Inc., Rockville, MD was awarded a $29,252,092 contract for Cryopreserved platelet development for U.S. Food and Drug Administration licensure by the U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, Fort Detrick, Maryland. https://www.cellphire.com/partnering-opportunities/

Atlantic Design Group Inc., Columbia, MD, GoldenWolf – EwingCole A Joint Venture LLC, Huntingtown, MD and four other companies will compete for each task order of the $160,000,000 contract for medical architecture, technical reviews, engineering, and planning services for medical facility construction projects and associated studies by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama. https://www.adesigngroup.net/ https://goldenwolf.com/partner-with-us/

John C. Grimberg Co. Inc., Rockville, MD was awarded a $27,830,000 contract for the construction repair of a solid state electronic devices laboratory at Naval Research Laboratory by the Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Washington, Washington, District of Columbia. https://www.grimberg.com/Subcontractors/

KBRwyle Technology Solutions LLC, Rockville, MD was awarded a $9,690,076 bridge contract for hydrant fueling automation maintenance by the contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Contracting Services Office, Columbus, Ohio. https://kbrsupplier.com/Supplier/Supplier_Faq.aspx