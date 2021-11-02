The following information regarding awarded contracts can be used to develop prime contractor, subcontractor and teaming partner relationships on these and other opportunities. The website for each awardee is also provided. For more information, contact TargetGov: 410-579-1346 x 325.

Oceaneering International Inc., Hanover, has been awarded an $18,914,424 contract for the continuation of the Navy’s submarine rescue program with the Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C. https://www.oceaneering.com/locations/

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, is awarded a $28,700,000 contract for Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar systems under the Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia. https://www.northropgrumman.com/who-we-are/contact-us-northrop-grumman/

Enlighten IT Consulting LLC, Linthicum Heights, has been awarded a $12,353,851 price modification to a previously awarded contract adding the Coast Guard services to the existing ELICSAR Big Data Platform contract under the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Joint-Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. https://www.eitccorp.com/#contact

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services Inc., Rockville, has been awarded a $17,058,653 contract modification to a previously awarded contract to provide logistics, engineering, and integration support under the Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C. https://www.baesystems.com/en-us/contactus

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum, has been awarded a $12,850,000 price modification to a previously awarded contract providing the retrofit of Airborne Electronic Attack Weapons Replacement Assembly under the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD. https://www.northropgrumman.com/who-we-are/contact-us-northrop-grumman/

Sodexo Management Inc., Gaithersburg, has been awarded a $7,935,996 modification to a contract for nutrition care management and clerical services under the U.S. Army Health Contracting Activity, San Antonio, Texas. https://us.sodexo.com/contact.html

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Baltimore, has been awarded a $137,351,160 contract for the replacement of facilities damaged by earthquakes under the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southwest, San Diego, California. https://www.whiting-turner.com/contact-us/

Jacobs Technology Inc., Severn, has been awarded an $8,849,269 contract for research and development of artificial intelligence capabilities under the Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. https://www.jacobs.com/contact

Raytheon Co., Aberdeen Proving Ground, has been awarded a $17,508,265 contract for APX-119 transponders, digital control panels, and crypto modules under the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD. https://www.rtx.com/contacts

Eccalon LLC, Hanover, has been awarded a $16,546,326 modification to a contract to provide National Security Technology Accelerator Program support under the Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia. https://www.eccalon.com/index.html

Omitron Inc., Beltsville, has been awarded a $11,860,250 contract for continued Space Sensor Calibration Software development under the Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California. http://www.omitron.com/service-title-1/

International Business Machines Corp., Bethesda, was awarded a $138,354,210 contract to provide information technology services under the U.S. Army Contracting Command, New Jersey. https://www.ibm.com/contact/us/en/?lnk=flg-cont-usen

