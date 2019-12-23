The following information is regarding awarded contracts can be used to develop prime contractor, subcontractor and teaming partner relationships on these and other opportunities. The website for each awardee is also provided, if available. For more information, contact TargetGov: 410-579-1346 x 325

Boston Consulting Group, Bethesda, MD, is awarded a $16,054,435 to continue the implementation of a new Naval Sustainment System (NSS) to include the development of governance, coordination and accountability mechanisms across the Naval Aviation Enterprise by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, MD. https://www.bcg.com/en-us/offices/washington-dc/default.aspx

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services Inc., Rockville, MD, is awarded a $69,247,177 contract for up to 931,200 man hours of installation and certification technical support to the Combat Integration and Identification Systems Division, Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Webster Outlying Field and Patuxent River in support of the Navy and the governments of Japan, South Korea and Australia by the NAWCAD, Patuxent River, MD. https://www.baesystems.com/en-us/our-company/bae-systems-inc/us-suppliers/us-supplier-diversity

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Greenbelt, MD, is awarded a $30,464,008 contract for an applied instruction facility, a training facility, and site utility infrastructure at Naval Base Coronado, California by the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest, San Diego, CA. https://www.whiting-turner.com/diversity-inclusion/trade-partners-and-suppliers/

J.F. Taylor Inc., Lexington Park, MD, is awarded a $109,433,818 contract to provide for development of simulation systems and software to support training activities as well as acquisition development and lifecycle support for the Integrated Battlespace Simulation and Test Department, Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division 5.4.3, Simulation Division by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, MD. https://www.jfti.com/

Sodexo Management Inc., Gaithersburg, MD, is awarded a $117,775,993 contract for the management and operation of mess halls in support of the Marine Corps Regional Garrison Food Services Program by the Marine Corps Installation Command, Arlington, VA. https://sodexo.ivsportal.net/

Lockheed Martin, Rotary and Mission Systems, Baltimore, MD, is awarded a $12,019,951 contract to exercise an option for the accomplishment of post-delivery support for USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) of the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) program by the Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C. https://www.lockheedmartin.com/en-us/suppliers/business-area-procurement/rms.html

PHI, Inc., Lafayette, LA, is awarded a $67,935 contract to provide 7 Flight demonstration hours in a S-92A aircraft to support a USNTPS Qualitative Evaluation Exercise by the Naval Air Warfare Center- Aircraft Division (NAWC-AD) U. S. Naval Test Pilot School (USNTPS), Patuxent River, MD. http://www.phihelico.com/

Tekton C.C., LLC, North East, MD, is awarded a $5,164 contract for annual boiler inspections each summer to ensure that the boilers are in good operating condition and no visible weaknesses exist prior to preparing for Winter Operations by the National Institution and Technology, Gaithersburg, MD. https://www.nist.gov/

MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, DC, is awarded a $3,456,040 contract to provide professional services for each postgraduate physician resident by the national Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, Bethesda, MD. https://www.medstarhealth.org/mhs/medstar-vendor-access-program/

Cloud Juncxion, Inc., Bridgewater, NJ, is awarded a $4,222,035 contract to provide professional services of cyber security and information assurance by the US Army Contracting Command-Aberdeen Proving Ground, Aberdeen, MD. https://cloudjuncxion.com/ws/

Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Palo Alto, CA, is awarded a $1,669,096 contract to support Government-owned Varian Linear Accelerator Radiotherapy Systems hardware and associated software by the Naval Medical Center, Fort Detrick, MD. https://www.varian.com/