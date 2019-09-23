The following information is regarding awarded contracts can be used to develop prime contractor, subcontractor and teaming partner relationships on these and other opportunities. The website for each awardee is also provided, if available. For more information, contact TargetGov: 410-579-1346 x 325

Motorola Solutions Inc., Linthicum Heights, MD was awarded a $10,173,475 contract to upgrade and expand the Pacific Japan and Korea land mobile radio system, connect sites to the current joint Japan land mobile radio system and to upgrade the Army backup core infrastructure in Japan by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. https://www.motorolasolutions.com/en_us/about/company-overview/corporateresponsibility/governance-and-policies/supplier-diversity.html

The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory LLC, Laurel, Maryland was awarded a contract for essential engineering, research, and/or development capabilities, in line with the core competencies established by the assistant secretary of defense for research and engineering by the Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, National Capital Region. https://ep.jhu.edu/

GP Strategies Corp., Columbia, Maryland was awarded a $12,693,583 contract for Life Cycle Logistics Support and Chemical Demilitarization Training Facility operations and maintenance in support of the U.S. Army Chemical Materials Activity, Recovered Chemical Materiel Directorate by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois.

https://www.gpstrategies.com/

International Business Machines Corp., Bethesda, Maryland was awarded a $30,994,674 contract for services and solutions necessary to support and maintain the Army’s General Fund Enterprise Business System by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. https://www.ibm.com/procurement/supplierDiversity.wss

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, Maryland was awarded a $14,092,012 contract for software release and advanced emplacement displacement simultaneous motion component required to support ongoing Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar Gallium Nitride efforts in support of Program Executive Officer Land Systems, Quantico, Virginia by the Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia. https://www.northropgrumman.com/suppliers/Pages/GSDP.aspx

Phoenix International Holdings Inc., Largo, Maryland was awarded a $37,775,336 contract for Submarine Rescue Operations Maintenance contractor by the Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia. http://www.phnx-international.com/phnx/

QED Systems LLC, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland was awarded a $9,616,948 contract for program management, engineering, logistics, business, administrative, operations and security services by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. https://qed-sys.com/

Signature Renovations LLC, Capital Heights, Maryland was awarded a $100,000,000 contract to provide various design-build/bid-build construction services at the Pentagon and the surrounding Pentagon Reservation by the Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia. https://signature-renovations.com/

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services Inc., Rockville, Maryland was awarded a $34,872,647 contract to provide up to 505,560 man-hours of technical, engineering, operations and maintenance support for communication-electronic equipment/systems and subsystems by the Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland. https://www.baesystems.com/en-us/our-company/bae-systems-inc/us-suppliers/us-supplier-diversity

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Baltimore, Maryland is awarded $15,300,139 contract for design and installation of a fire protection system for the Power Propulsion Facility, Building 633, at the Philadelphia Navy Yard by the Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia. https://www.whiting-turner.com/diversity-inclusion/trade-partners-and-suppliers/

American Electronic Warfare Associates Inc., California, Maryland was awarded a $40,103,262 contract to provide technical support services for the Aircraft Prototype Systems Division of the Naval Air Warfare Center – Aircraft Division Integrated Battlespace Simulation and Test Department by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland. https://amewas.com/