Awarded Contracts

The following information about awarded contracts can be used to develop prime contractor, subcontractor and teaming partner relationships on these and other opportunities. The website for each awardee is also provided, if available. For more information, contact TargetGov: 410-579-1346 x 325

Digital Management LLC, Bethesda, MD was awarded an $19,141,206 contract for interactive Personnel Electronic Record Management System by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. https://dminc.com/

Federal Resources, Stevensville, MD and 10 other companies have been awarded a $950,000,000 contract for commercial aircrew items by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. https://www.federalresources.com/vendors/

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services Inc., Rockville, MD has been awarded a $369,000,000 contract for serviceable components and subsystems for instrumentation tracking systems world-wide for both foreign and domestic government agencies to include radars, telemetry and optical instrumentation tracking systems by the 45th Contracting Squadron, Patrick Air Force Base. https://www.baesystems.com/en-us/what-we-do/suppliers/united-states

J.F. Taylor Inc., Lexington Park, MD was awarded a $108,987,777 contract to provide engineering and technical services in support of the Integrated Battlespace Simulation and Test Department, Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division 5.4.3 Simulation Division laboratories by the Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland. https://www.jfti.com/

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services Inc., Rockville, MD and 15 other companies were awarded a contract totaling $17,100,000,000 to provide worldwide coverage, support and assistance to the Defense Intelligence Agency by the Virginia Contracting Activity, Washington, District of Columbia. https://www.baesystems.com/en-us/what-we-do/suppliers/united-states

ShadowObjects LLC, Leonardtown, MD was awarded a $34,060,886 contract to provide support services to include acquisition management, acquisition planning, acquisition execution and administration, program management, systems engineering, process automation and financial management by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland. https://shadowobjects.com/

Lockheed Martin, Mission Systems and Training, Baltimore, MD was awarded a $18,849,765 contract to provide engineering and management services for LCS-15 post shakedown availability by the Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, Bath, Maine. https://www.lockheedmartin.com/en-us/suppliers.html

Leidos Innovations Corp, Gaithersburg, MD was awarded a $8,208,133 contract for Micro-processor En-route Automated Radar Tracking System (MEARTS) by the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, Charleston, South Carolina. https://www.leidos.com/company/responsibility-and-sustainability/supplier-and-small-business-relationships

Tidewater, Elkridge, MD, NIKA Technologies Inc., Rockville, MD and two other companies have won a $25,000,000 IDIQ contract for project management support, quantity verification and analysis representative, project integration, and other medical support services by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama. http://www.tideh2o.net/ https://www.nikasolutions.com/

Schuyler Line Navigation Co. LLC, Annapolis, MD has been awarded a $43,103,161 contract for liquefied natural gas the contracting activity is Defense Logistics Agency, Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia. https://www.schuylerline.com/

Johns Hopkins University, Applied Physics Laboratory, Laurel, MD was awarded a $24,905,967 contract to provide development of prototypes, test plans, rapid fielding, operational experiments and changes in existing acquisition program by the Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia. https://www.jhuapl.edu/

Smiths Detection Inc., Edgewood, MD has been awarded a $16,314,800 contract for Azerbaijan X-rays and screening equipment by the Air Combat Command, Acquisition Management & Integration Center, Langley Air Force Base, Virginia. https://www.smithsdetection.com/

Textron, AAI Corp., Hunt Valley, MD and three other companies will compete for task orders on the $99,500,000 contract for Future Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. https://www.textronsystems.com/who-we-are/supplier-info/diversity-programs

Ati-Cti JV LLC, Columbia, MD was awarded a $9,000,000 contract for architect engineer environmental services by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky. http://www.aticti.com/

Naval Systems Inc., Lexington Park, MD was awarded a $23,043,905 contract to provide cost estimating and analysis support by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland. https://n-s-i.us/

Schuyler Line Navigation Co. (SLNC), Annapolis, MD was awarded a $10,595,700 contract with reimbursable elements, for employment in worldwide trade for the transportation and/or prepositioning of cargo by the shallow draft tanker MT SLNC Pax by the Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia. https://www.schuylerline.com/

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services, Rockville, MD was awarded a $23,456,568 contract to provide services in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division’s Special Communications Mission Solutions Division to support integrated communications and information systems radio communications for Navy ships by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland. https://www.baesystems.com/en-us/what-we-do/suppliers/united-states