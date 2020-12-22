Awad sworn in as Arundel police chief

Amal Awad has taken the oath of office to become chief of police for Anne Arundel County. Awad began her career 30 years ago as a patrol officer in Prince George’s County. She now returns to the Anne Arundel County Police Department, where she served as chief of staff under former Police Chief Kevin Davis.

Previously serving as the City of Hyattsville Police Chief, Awad brought her large department experience to a small department, introducing modern policing strategies and convincing the administration to increase its investment in pay for both sworn and civilian employees. She becomes the first female, first person of color and first member of the LGBTQ community to serve as permanent chief of police in Anne Arundel County.