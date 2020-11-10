Authority Brands acquires STOP restoration

Authority Brands, of Columbia, has purchased Service Team of Professionals (STOP) Restoration. The acquisition marks the seventh brand addition for Authority since October 2018, with STOP representing the company’s ninth brand in its home service portfolio. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For decades, STOP has been helping clients transform dealing with disasters into achieving peace of mind. Based in Indiana and currently operating in 31 territories across the U.S., STOP’s trained franchise professionals understand how stressful fire, water and mold damage can be, and bring a depth in management and professionalism to simplify the restoration process.

Authority Brands‘ companies include The Cleaning Authority, Homewatch CareGivers, America’s Swimming Pool Company, Mosquito Squad, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, Mister Sparky, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning and Monster Tree Service. Authority Brands supports individual franchisee growth by providing strong marketing, technology and operational support.

“We’re excited to be joining Authority Brands as its newest home service company. With the robust marketing, operations and IT resources now available to us, we’re eager to continue our growth and propel our success as we work to further our position as a leader in the industry,” said Brian Clark, president at STOP Restoration.