Authority Brands acquires Monster Tree Service

Authority Brands of Columbia announced the purchase of Monster Tree Service. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition marks the sixth brand addition for Authority Brands since October 2018, with Monster Tree Service representing the company’s eighth brand in its home service portfolio.

Monster Tree Service is the leading tree care company in the U.S., and the only franchise offering local certified arborist teams in multiple locations nationwide. With more than 200 territories across the country, the brand provides a suite of effective and environmentally friendly services including tree removal, trimming and pruning, land and lot clearing, and more.

Authority Brands’ companies include leading home service brands The Cleaning Authority, Homewatch CareGivers, America’s Swimming Pool Company, Mosquito Squad, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, Mister Sparky and One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, which operate across the residential cleaning, at-home care, swimming pool repair and maintenance, pest control services, plumbing, electrical and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (“HVAC”) sectors respectively. Authority Brands supports individual franchisee growth by providing strong marketing, technology and operational support.

“Monster Tree Service is a terrific addition for Authority Brands. As the largest franchised residential tree service in North America, they’re a great complement to our other leading home service brands. We’re excited to help them continue their extraordinary growth by putting all of our marketing, operations and IT resources behind them,” said Rob Weddle, CEO of Authority Brands.