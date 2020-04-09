At-Home Learning launches on Public TV channels

The Washington, D.C. region and Maryland public television stations announced a partnership aimed at supporting the education needs of families whose children are learning from home during the coronavirus public health emergency.

The “At-Home Learning” initiative has launched on Maryland Public Television (MPT), WETA and Howard University Television (WHUT). The primary feature of the collaboration is a coordinated schedule of educational programs selected by the stations and available weekdays to viewers free over the air, through cable and satellite providers and, in the case of MPT, on a livestream at mpt.org/livestream.

The special broadcast schedule across the three stations consists of 11 daytime hours of educational programs, beginning at 7 a.m. on MPT and continuing throughout the day on all three channels, ending at 6 p.m. on WHUT.

The weekly slate of programs is structured to supplement curriculum in three segments, specifically early learners (Pre-K through 3rd grade), middle grades (4th through 8th grades) and high school (9th through 12 grade). Viewers are encouraged to check their local station’s website for weekly schedule updates. Find more scheduling information, visit weta.org, mpt.org and whut.org.