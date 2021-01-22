Arundel’s senior adults in line for COVID vaccine

Due to the limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman announced that the county’s Department of Health will focus on providing vaccines to senior adults age 75 and over as it works through the state’s Phase 1B category. There are an estimated 40,000 residents age 75 and older in Anne Arundel County. The county also continues to vaccinate frontline workers in the state’s Phase 1A category.
People in any phase, including anyone 75 and older, can pre-register with the Health Department through this link aacounty.org/covidvax to be alerted when their phase is up for vaccinations. However, those who pre-register will not receive an automatic response. When there is availability and supply for your phase, the county will send you an invitation to select a date and time for appointment.
