Arundel’s Pittman Launches New Office

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman has launched the Office of Community Engagement and Constituent Services (CECS). Janice Hayes-Williams, formerly a senior adviser for community engagement, was appointed as the office’s director; the constituent services areas are now aligned with county council districts in order to strengthen the working relationship between council and administration staff on constituent issues.

The CECS team will be out in the communities to learn about their needs and is tasked with ensuring that all have a voice in the Pittman administration. County officials also plan to design a more robust 311 system so that routine issues can be reported more efficiently, allowing the CECS to spend more time at community events and meetings.

Hayes-Williams served a similar role for Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley, where she was the director of constituent services. The CECS team works closely with community partners and local organizations to assist them with their community goals.

The office includes three other constituent services officers and a coordinator. They are Jenese Jones, Council Districts 1 and 2; James Reed, Council Districts 3 and 5; James Kitchin, Council Districts 4 and 7; and Dejah Williams, Coordinator. For more information, visit www.aacounty.org/departments/county-executive/constituent-services/index.html