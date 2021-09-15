Arundel selects Wedemeyer to run Inspections and Permits

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced the permanent appointment of Mark Wedemeyer as the director of the Department of Inspections and Permits.

During the past three months as acting director, Wedemeyer worked with staff to eliminate a three-week processing backlog for permit applications prior to the office re-opening to the public and a three-week backlog for building inspections to three days; the department has reduced code compliance investigation responses from five to three business days, with 100 percent of all complaint investigations completed within three days.

Wedemeyer previously worked in the Office of Planning & Zoning as a planning administrator, overseeing a multidisciplinary team of engineers, planners and environmental reviewers responsible for residential subdivision and commercial site plan reviews as well as grading and building permit reviews.

In 2016, Wedemeyer returned to Anne Arundel County government as the assistant director of Inspections and Permits. He has more than 32 years of experience in public and private sector development projects, capital improvement projects, inspections and permitting services.