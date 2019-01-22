Arundel Seeks Members for Plan2040 Committee

Anne Arundel County is accepting new applications to serve on the Plan2040 Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC). This committee provides input to the Office of Planning and Zoning as the county works to draft its General Development Plan (GDP), which is known as Plan2040.

The GDP is Anne Arundel County’s comprehensive plan to guide land use in the county, capitalize on its assets and conserve critical resources. It is prepared in compliance with state requirements and guidelines. Adopted by the County Council, it establishes policies and recommendations to guide land use decisions over a 20-year timeframe.

Individuals interested in being considered for the committee should fill out the application located on www.aacounty.org/plan2040; applications are due by Feb. 1. Meetings are planned for the first and third Wednesday of each month, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., in the Chesapeake Room of the Heritage Office Complex at 2664 Riva Road, Annapolis. Meetings are open to the public. For more information, call 410-222-7450.