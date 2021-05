Arundel Health Department, AACPS Will Hold Vaccination Clinics for Students

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, and Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent George Arlotto announced that the Department of Health and AACPS are partnering to hold a series of vaccination clinics for AACPS students aged 16 and older.

The clinics will be held over three consecutive Wednesdays at 12 high schools, beginning on May 12. They are also open to AACPS employees. The Department of Health will hold clinics at four high schools each on May 12, May 19, and May 26, from noon to 3 pm each day for students aged 16 and over. The clinics will utilize the Pfizer vaccine.

All sites will be open to any eligible AACPS student and employee. Parents and guardians will receive information from the school system to register students at their chosen clinic. Second dose clinics will also be held at each of the schools.

For more information on vaccinations, or to register for an appointment, visit www.aacounty.org/covidvax.