Arundel Exec Pittman announces reelection bid

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman has announced the launch of his reelection campaign. County Executive Pittman released the following statement:

“We’re beginning a campaign to reach voters in every corner of Anne Arundel County, to tell them the story of what we have done and what we have left to do for them, regardless of their age, their race, their national origin, their wealth, or even their political affiliation.

“When I ran for office four years ago, I was a guy with a vision, stepping onto a path that we hoped would lead our communities to a better future. With residents across Anne Arundel County, we shared the vision and the values, we built the coalition, we put out the message and we put ourselves in the driver’s seat

“Since taking office we’ve done exactly what we promised: raised pay and staffing levels for our teachers, police, and firefighters so that we can hire and retain the best; targeted transportation funds to fix our traffic bottlenecks; and protected our forests and open space with new rules for land use that empower community stakeholders. We did all this with fiscal discipline, keeping taxes among the lowest in the state.

Advertisement

“This campaign will be long and it will be hard. We will likely be up against a very well-funded opponent with a very different agenda. But I can assure you that our story and our values are the ones that will truly make Anne Arundel County The Best Place For All.”