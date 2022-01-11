Arundel distributing rapid at-home COVID-19 tests

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health (DOH) announced plans for the distribution of 200,000 rapid at-home COVID tests, including an allocation of 100,000 for Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS).

The remainder will be distributed through a variety of equity-based channels, to help provide kits to residents and communities that have faced barriers to accessing kits through traditional means.

Through the partnership with AACPS, the county will provide 100,000 tests, to be distributed to students, teachers and staff throughout the system. AACPS is ordering and reimbursing the county with 100,000 tests, to help ensure it meets its original goal of providing 200,000 total tests out through community distribution points.

The remaining 100,000 tests the county will receive this week will be distributed through a variety of equity- and client-based channels, including libraries, faith-based organizations, DOH Health Ambassador partners, senior centers, homeless shelters, food pantries and other organizations.

While tests are distributed, county officials continue to encourage residents to get vaccinated or boosted as soon as possible to protect against the spread and effects of COVID-19. To schedule an appointment, visit www.aacounty.org/covidvax.