Arundel Council meetings have new start time

Starting on Sept. 8, Anne Arundel County Council meetings will begin at 6 p.m. and will include closed captioning. In addition, the Council will allow live testimony during the meetings, which will require pre-registration.

The Council will continue to hold all meetings virtually in an effort to keep members of the public and all staff as safe as possible during the current COVID-19 health crisis, and to comply with the state of Maryland’s Safer at Home recommendation and Gov. Larry Hogan’s Executive Order limiting public gatherings.

Visit www.aacounty.org/departments/county-council for updated information on how to participate.