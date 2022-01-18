Arundel Community Support Grants funding available

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and Arundel Community Development Services, Inc. (ACDS) announced that the application period is now open for Community Support Grants. The community grant programs offers fiscal 2023 funding for eligible nonprofit organizations that provide vital services to county residents.

Priority consideration will be given to applications that are:

Responding directly to a COVID-19 safety net need in the community and/or addressing a gap in nonprofit revenues due to COVID-19, or

Making services available to underserved populations, addressing the health and well-being of communities, promoting equity and inclusion or working towards eliminating the opportunity gap in Anne Arundel County.

ACDS will once again oversee the grant process for the county. Last year, the County awarded 52 nonprofit organizations a total of $1,863,000 in funding.

The application period is open now and will close on Monday, Feb. 21 at 4 p.m. Funding is available for the period of July 1 to June 30, 2023 and is contingent on County Council approval of the fiscal 2023 budget. If awarded, funds will be made available on or around July 1.

Applications will be accepted through the ACDS Neighborly Portal, available HERE. New applicants must first register to access the portal, anyone who needs assistance registering or has questions about the grant process should contact Laura Shaffer, ACDS Grants Associate, at 410-222-3964 or lshaffer@acdsinc.org.

ACDS will conduct a brief virtual training for Community Support Grant applicants on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 10a.m. RSVP to Laura Shaffer at lshaffer@acdsinc.org to receive the link. The training will be recorded and posted on the county’s website.