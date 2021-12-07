Arundel announces Turnaround Thursday funding

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, Arundel Community Development Services (ACDS), Anne Arundel Connecting Together (ACT) and the Maryland Re-entry Resource Center announced the award of $273,000 in grant funding from the county for the launch of Turnaround Thursday.

The program will provide job reentry training and services for returned citizens and un- and underemployed residents.

Modeled on a similar program in Baltimore City, Turnaround Thursday will help residents returning from incarceration by connecting them with training and living wage jobs. The county will dedicate the American Rescue Plan funds to the Maryland Re-entry Resource Center in partnership with ACT, with funding managed by ACDS. A cohort of 50 individuals will be served in the next six months.

Funding for subsequent years will be allocated to ACDS to continue building program capacity to serve 100 individuals each year. Turnaround Thursday Anne Arundel will serve as the hub for preparing returning, unemployed and under-employed residents to the workforce and taking an active role in transforming communities throughout Anne Arundel County.