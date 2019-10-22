Arundel announces new satellite locations

The Community Action Agency of Anne Arundel County (CAA) is adding six new locations to serve Anne Arundel County residents. As part of the agency’s new On the Move initiative, the CAA is partnering with local agencies and organizations to offer services in communities where residents often have barriers to reaching the agency’s headquarters in Annapolis and the North County location in Glen Burnie.

Through a partnership with the Housing Commission of Anne Arundel County, the CAA will be on-site at three communities once a month to accept applications and share information about Agency programs for community residents only. The three resident-only sites are:

First Monday of the month from 1:30-4 p.m.: Freetown Village, 7831 Huff Court, Pasadena

First Wednesday of the month from 9-11:30 a.m.: Meade Village, 1700 Meade Village Circle, Severn

First Thursday of the month from 1:30-4 p.m.: Heritage Crest and Overlook, 125 Loyd Lane, Glen Burnie

The CAA will also be on-site at the Anne Arundel County Department of Health’s Glen Burnie office each Thursday from 9-11:30 a.m.. The address is 791 Aquahart Road, Glen Burnie; it is also partnering with the Unity Tabernacle of Restoration, at 1419 Annapolis Road, Odenton, to provide services every Thursday and Saturday, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. The hours coincide with the hours of the church’s food bank.

For more information about the On the Move initiative and volunteer opportunities, contact Julie Snyder at 410-626-1900, x1026 or jsnyder@aaccaa.org or Mickie Stanfield at 410-626-1900, x1022 or mstanfield@aaccaa.org.