Arundel and Arts Council to provide $1M for artists

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and Arts Council Executive Director April Nyman jointly announced a new grant program to provide $1 million of federal CARES Act funding to support the county arts community. The arts are an important economic driver within Anne Arundel County, and because artists are not categorized as essential employees, individual artists and organizations that employ artists have been severely affected by the COVID pandemic.

Grants will be broken down in two categories: independent artists and arts nonprofits or businesses that solely employ artists or performers. The fund will provide $250,000 in funding for individual artists and $750,000 for businesses and nonprofits to support losses due to COVID. All applicants must be a resident of Anne Arundel County.

The funds come from the county’s allotment of the federal CARES Act and will aid in the support and stabilization of the arts community. All funding will be administered by the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County. Grant guidelines and application materials will be available on the Arts Council website at acaac.org after Oct. 26. For information regarding the grant, email info@acaac.org.