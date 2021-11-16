ART wins award for catalyst technology

Advanced Refining Technologies (ART), the joint venture of Columbia-based W. R. Grace & Co. and Chevron, announced that its ICR 450 catalysts have received the 2021 Hydrocarbon Processing award for Best Catalyst Technology. The award honors the downstream energy segment’s leading innovations, as well as outstanding personal contributions to the industry.

“It is an honor to be recognized as the 2021 Best Catalyst Technology among this elite group of finalists,” said Jag Reddy, managing director of ART. “This award belongs to our hard-working and innovative researchers; they truly are the brightest minds in our industry. ART’s Research & Development, Lubes, and commercialization teams, working together, consistently deliver value to our customers by developing products that exceed their needs.”

ART’s 5th generation ICR 450 catalysts were designed from the molecular level by developing new shape-selective zeolite. The new zeolite allows the active sites to carry out isomerization with higher yield and less by-products. It also minimizes the impacts of feed contaminants on active sites, allowing isomerization at much lower temperatures with challenging feeds.

Because ICR 450 catalysts are more robust, the lube hydrocracker is less constrained by contaminant concerns and free to maximize unconverted oil feed to the dewaxing unit. The higher activity and selectivity of the ICR 450 catalysts also allow higher throughput in dewaxing units with better base oil yields.