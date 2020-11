Arrow Funds, of Laurel, announced that the Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF will close following a review of market demand. The Arrow Investments Trust Board of Trustees approved the closing and subsequent liquidation of QVM.

The Fund’s last day of trading will be Nov. 9, 2020, which will also be the final day for creations or redemptions by authorized participants. The Fund will cease operations, withdraw its assets, and distribute the remaining proceeds to shareholders on Nov. 16, 2020.