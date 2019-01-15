Army Field Band to perform ‘The Army Story’

The U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus will perform “The Army Story,” on Saturday, Jan. 26, at 7:30 p.m., at the North County High School Auditorium, 10 E. First Avenue, in the Ferndale section of Glen Burnie. The performance and tickets are free to the public.

“The Army Story” brings audience members the music that has had a large impact on American culture and the perception of soldiers’ lives and sacrifices. Through musical and visual elements, “The Army Story” reminds Americans of the contributions, service and sacrifice of our soldiers. For tickets and more information, call 443-962-4012.