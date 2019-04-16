April Contracts

Awarded Contracts

AECOM Management Services, Inc., Germantown, MD has been awarded a $30,571,740 contract to provide aviation support equipment in support of the Fleet Readiness Center for The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. https://www.aecom.com/small-businesssupplier-diversity/

Arrow DJB II JV, Upper Marlboro, MD, Ironshore Contracting LLC, Baltimore, MD, EG Management Services Inc., Germantown, MD, Roofing & Sustainable Systems Inc., Rosedale, MD, and Island Contracting Inc., Beltsville, MD have been awarded a $19,800,000 contract for the construction, repair, alteration, and related demolition of new roofing for the Naval Facilities Engineering Command.

http://www.ironshorecontracting.com/

https://rssiroofingcompany.com/

http://www.islandcontractinginc.net/services.html

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Baltimore, MD has been awarded a $13,429,873 contract for Machinery Control System (MCS) consoles and cabinets for the DDG 51 midlife modernization program and associated land based engineering sites for the Naval Sea Systems Command. https://www.lockheedmartin.com/en-us/suppliers.html

L-3 Chesapeake Sciences Corp., Millersville, MD has been awarded a $43,094,331 contract for the production of TB-29C towed arrays for The Naval Sea Systems Command. https://www.l3t.com/suppliers

Federal Resources Supply Co., Stevensville, MD and 5 other companies have been awarded a $985,000,000 contract for fire and emergency services equipment for the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support. https://www.federalresources.com/vendors/

Rohde & Schwarz USA Inc., Columbia, MD has been awarded a $15,992,056 contract for the acquisition of Rohde & Schwarz high frequency (HF) transceiver systems for the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic. https://www.rohde-schwarz.com/us/home_48230.html

Kiple Acquisition Science Technology Logistics & Engineering, Forest Hill, MD has been awarded a $10,000,000 contract to provide technical and analytical expertise, and administrative assistance for the U.S. Army Contracting Command. http://www.kipleacquisition.com/Seaport-e/Seaport-e.htm

AT&T Corp., Columbia, MD has been awarded a $12,080,764 contract for the Northstar Long-Haul Telecommunications Network and associated transmission circuits for an Ultra-High Frequency/Line of Sight communications network system for The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization. http://attsuppliers.com/

Oakland Consulting Group, Lanham, MD and 3 other companies have been awarded a $975,980,000 contract for commercial-off-the-shelf software, software maintenance support, information technology professional services, and Cloud services for the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific. http://www.ocg-inc.com/our-partners

BAE Systems Technology, Rockville, MD has been awarded a $93,962,658 contract to design, procure, integrate, test, train, deliver, and support command, control, communications, computers and intelligence (C4I) systems, information and computer systems, and sensor systems for various platforms for The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. https://www.baesystems.com/en-us/what-we-do/suppliers/united-states

Research and Engineering Development LLC, California, MD has been awarded a $42,791,557 contract to provide engineering services for The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. http://www.red-inc.us/contracts/prime-contracts/

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, MD has been awarded an $8,542,569 contract for software release and advanced electronic protection required to support ongoing Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) Gallium Nitride (GaN) efforts for The Marine Corps Systems Command.

http://www.northropgrumman.com/suppliers/Pages/DoingBusiness.aspx

AECOM Management Services, Inc., Germantown, MD has been awarded a $21,842,000 contract for repair or recap efforts of aircraft structures, engines, transmissions, blades, and components for various rotary wing aircraft for the U.S. Army Contracting Command. https://www.aecom.com/small-businesssupplier-diversity/

AECOM Management Services, Inc., Germantown, MD has been awarded an $11,938,722 contract for support functions of the depot in facilities maintenance, supply logistics, and administrative duties for the U.S. Army Contracting Command. https://www.aecom.com/small-businesssupplier-diversity/

Schuyler Line Navigation Company, LLC, Annapolis, MD has been awarded a $23,042,991 contract for management, labor, and services to accomplish the functions and responsibilities of receiving cargo from vendors, providing in-transit origin storage, and loading/offloading and transporting U.S. government cargo to and from Denmark and Thule Air Base, Greenland. https://www.schuylerline.com/

The Raytheon Co., Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD has been awarded a $21,186,712 contract to retrofit the F-15 fleet for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. https://www.raytheon.com/capabilities

Smartronix Inc., Hollywood, MD, has been awarded a $72,374,593 contract to provide information management and information technology support services for the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division. https://www.smartronix.com/doing-business/small-business.html