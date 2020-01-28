Appointments for Maryland Venture Fund Authority set

TEDCO, the Maryland Technology and Development Corp., announced that its Venture Fund Authority has been appointed. The nine appointed Authority members are:

● Brian Darmody

● Aaron Eidelman

● Grace Kee-Yang Garry

● Eileen O’Rourke

● Ann Quinn

● Michael Murray Thielke

● Michael Tumbarello

● Renee Winsky

● David Wise

Earlier this year, TEDCO announced that it opened a new online application portal to begin accepting applications from Maryland companies. With many application submissio ns underway and the authority in place, the organization is now able to commence investing in four of its programs: Rural Business Innovation Initiative, Builder Fund, Seed and Maryland Venture Fund.

Of the Authority’s nine members, seven are appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan with the advice and consent of the Senate; one member appointed by the President of the Senate; and one member appointed by the Speaker of the House.