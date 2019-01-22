Apply for Ellicott City CDC Committee

The Howard County government is seeking applications from Ellicott City business owners and residents interested in serving on the Ellicott City Community Development Corp. (CDC) Exploration Committee. There are two spots reserved on the committee for an Ellicott City business owner and an Ellicott City resident. The committee is a part of the county executive’s Safe and Sound plan for Ellicott City.

The committee’s membership will largely consist of Howard County residents with expertise in areas such as finance, community development and nonprofit management. To be eligible as a resident, individuals must be a full-time resident with an Ellicott City mailing address; business owners, must have at least 50% ownership in an Ellicott City business. Applicants should send a letter of interest and resume to ECSafeandSound@Howardcountymd.gov ; the deadline to apply is Monday, Jan. 28.