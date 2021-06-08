Apple Ford donates $400,000 to Community Foundation of Howard County

The Community Foundation of Howard County, which raises, manages and distributes funds to support Howard County nonprofits, received $400,000 from Apple Ford, a car dealership in Columbia, for the foundation’s endowed fund supporting the mission and operating costs of the foundation in perpetuity.

“We’re proud to give to the Community Foundation, recognizing its history in the community, its mission and its effectiveness facilitating philanthropy and supporting worthwhile needs,” said Chip Doetsch, president of Apple Ford. “We wanted to support the foundation’s endowment to help fuel their budget in perpetuity, so they can continue to connect the philanthropic community and keep support flowing to where it is needed the most. It’s an easy cause to get behind.”

Apple Ford’s donation supports the Next 50 Campaign, a permanent endowed fund at the Community Foundation of Howard County created to support the primary mission of the foundation as it moves into its second half century. The fund was established in 2019 in celebration of the foundation’s 50th anniversary with a goal to raise $1 million to support the endowment. The gift was announced at the foundation’s annual Spring Party which served as the kickoff of the public phase of the Next 50 Campaign.

In recognition of the lead gift by Apple Ford, the Community Foundation will designate its new home as The Apple Ford Center at Athol Manor.

“This gift is one of the largest donations the foundation has ever received, and we are excited to announce this as we launch this campaign,” said Beverly White-Seals, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Howard County. “A former member of the foundation’s board of trustees, George Doetsch has long been a trusted supporter of our efforts. We truly appreciate the Doetsch family’s and Apple Ford’s continued commitment to philanthropy in Howard County.”

The Community Foundation of Howard County will move its offices from Little Patuxent Parkway to historic Athol Manor located at 6680 Martin Road in Columbia this fall. One of the oldest residential properties in Howard County, Athol Manor was built from 1732 to 1740 as a clergy house and is being renovated into offices and public gathering space for the foundation. Brightview Senior Living facilitated the donation of Athol Manor, located at the new Brightview Senior Living of Columbia location, to the foundation and funded the building’s renovations.

“We’ll be making one of the most significant moves the Community Foundation has made in its lifetime, making Athol Manor our new home,” White-Seals said. “We’ll be centered right in the middle of the Howard County community and better able to continue to thrive and support families for the next 50 years and beyond.”

The Community Foundation of Howard County serves as a knowledgeable, trusted partner that forges connections between donors and nonprofit organizations to provide impactful investments in Howard County. The foundation awarded more than $3.6 million through 457 grants to organizations delivering human service, arts and cultural, educational and civic programs in 2020. Money for the grant programs comes primarily from income generated by the foundation’s endowment supported by more than 300 funds established by Howard County businesses, families and individuals. For more information, visit CFHoCo.org or call 410-730-7840.